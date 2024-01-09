Bhagirathi Dass DAV Public School, Dharamsala

Aastha Dhiman of Class X was a part of the team that won gold medal in basketball U-17 in the DAV National Sports held in Noida. Principal Vipin Jitsu congratulated all for the great achievement.
