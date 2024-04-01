Bhagirathi Dass DAV Public School, Dharamsala

Students of the school got outstanding results in exams. They were rewarded with meritorious certificates and trophies. Parents were also honoured along with their wards. Principal Vipin Jitsu along with staff congratulated students and parents for their wonderful achievement. He motivated and acknowledged every student for their praiseworthy accomplishment, and extreme passion to score creditable marks.
