Bhagvad Gita — A spiritual teacher

Bhagvad Gita is all about the conversation between Lord Krishna and warrior Arjuna. Krishna satisfies all the doubts and fears born in the mind of Arjuna.

Today’s life of mankind is full of confusions and complexities. The youth life is divided between physical and virtual identities. The overuse of Internet and social media has made their life directionless and confusing. Today, almost every student is similar to Arjuna. And there is a great need to guide their derailed life.

Gita is the only lighthouse, which can give right direction to directionless minds. Gita is the spiritual teacher, which is capable of providing aim in life. Gita purifies the thought, character and the soul. It is truly capable of filling the life with spirituality.

Our formal Education System only makes us professionally capable and trained. We need a true teacher like Gita, which is capable of filling our life with positivity. Gita teaches about right “karma” or action. It trains the being with devotion and provides us divine knowledge or wisdom.

Today, a student can get motivation and mind-set needed for critical thinking with the help of Gita. Gita is a way of life, with inner strength and higher moral character. Gita is a resource book of vegetarian food habits, self-discipline and meditation. The refined and pure life can only be achieved with the blessings of Bhagvad Gita.

Saanvi, Class IX B, Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal