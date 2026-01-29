Bhagwan Mahaveer Public Senior Secondary School, Banga holds 'havan'

A special ‘havan was organised at the school in view of the upcoming annual examinations of the students of Class X and XII and to wish them a bright future. Founder of the school Narendra Kumar Jain participated in the religious programme. Director of the school Varun Jain was the chief host. During the ‘havan’, the entire school atmosphere became religious and peaceful with the recitation of Vedic mantras recited by teacher Deepak Pandey. All students and teachers offered oblations in the ‘havan’ with full devotion and prayed to God for good results in examinations.

Advertisement