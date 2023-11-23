Bharat Bharati Senior Secondary School, Kullu

School students soared high in Children Science Congress 2023. Several students have been selected to participate in the State-Level Children Science Congress in various events. Geetali and Lakshay of Class VIII, Gunjan and Shereyasi of Class IX and Tanushree & Shamyak Guleria of Class XI Non-Medical were selected for Scientific Survey Reports Selection. Divya Bhardwaj (Class X B) and Ishita Thakur (Class X A) wer selected for the Quiz Competition.

