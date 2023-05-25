Bharat Bharati Sr Sec School, Kullu

The investiture ceremony dawned to bestow responsibilities on the deserving young talents of the school to lead their school from the front with their commitment, confidence and competence. A school prefectorial board was formed after scrutinous interviewing and selection. The selected students were honoured with their respective badges. School President Arishma Nalwa and Vice-President Kanishka Kapoor along with elected members took oath to hold the school prestige and take it to new heights. The event concluded with the National Anthem.
