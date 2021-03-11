Bharat biotech seeks DCGI nod for child vax booster trials

New Delhi, May 4
Bharat Biotech has sought permission from India’s drug regulator to conduct a phase 2/3 study of its Covid vaccine Covaxin as a booster dose among those aged two to 18 years, sources said.
Presently, precaution dose of Covaxin and Covishield is administered to all those above 18 who have completed nine months after the second dose.
“The Hyderabad-based firm on April 29 submitted an application to DCGI seeking permission to conduct phase 2/3 trial to evaluate safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin as a booster dose in healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18 years,” a source said. The study is likely to be conducted at six sites, including AIIMS Delhi and Patna.
India began administering precaution doses to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities on January 10 this year.
The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised