'Bharat Ko Jano' activity conducted

Nighaniya Vidya Mandir School, Panchkula, organised a special “Bharat Ko Jano” activity for students of UKG to Class II. The activity introduced young learners to the beauty and diversity of India in a fun and interactive way. The children enthusiastically participated in question-and-answer rounds about India’s mountains, rivers, states, and traditional Indian months (desi mahine). The quiz was designed to make learning enjoyable while building curiosity and awareness about the country. Teachers shared interesting facts and encouraged the students to speak confidently. The principal appreciated the efforts of the teachers and students, saying that such programmes help children stay connected to their roots and develop pride for their nation. The event concluded with cheers and smiling faces, leaving the children eager to learn more about India’s rich heritage.

