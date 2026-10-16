Bharat Model School, Mauli Jagran, organises movie outing

Bharat Model School, Mauli Jagran, organised a movie outing for its students to watch ‘Hanuman Ansh’. The students thoroughly enjoyed the film and had a memorable time with their classmates. The outing provided a refreshing break from their regular academic routine, offering an opportunity for entertainment, bonding and shared experiences. The activity added joy to the students’ school life and created happy memories for them to cherish.
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