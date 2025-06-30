Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp at DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi

In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 and CBSE’s initiative to promote multilingualism and cultural pride, the school organised the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp 2025. Over 150 students from the primary, secondary, and senior secondary wings enthusiastically participated in the six-day camp, which aimed to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of India’s linguistic and cultural diversity.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement