Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav organised at Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav was organised in the school. Students engaged in a unique cultural appreciation activity focused on Gujarat. As part of the experience, they watched a short children’s/social film in Gujarati language, with subtitles provided in Hindi and English. The film offered valuable insights into the values, traditions, and daily life of the people of Gujarat. Through this engaging visual medium, students not only enjoyed the storytelling but also developed a deeper understanding of the linguistic and cultural richness of the state. The activity sparked meaningful discussions and enhanced their sensitivity towards regional languages and traditions.

