To mark 'Hindi Diwas', celebrations were held under the programme 'Aao Hindi Utsav Manae' with great fervour at Bharatiya Public School, Ambala Cantt. The programme got initiated with the welcome of Chief Guest Chairman AD Gandhi and Guest of Honour Balram, a renowned journalist, with beautiful bouquets by Principal Munish Jain. The stage was conducted beautifully by Divya and Nandini. A vibrant programme, including Ganesh Vandana, heart throbbing dance performances, amazing Nukkad Natak, interesting play based on muhavare, poems was showcased by the students to highlight the importance of Hindi language. The chief guest and the guest of honour apprised the students that Hindi was the best language among all and it should always be respected. In the end, the programme concluded by presenting memento to the chief guest and the Guest of Honour by the Principal. A vote of thanks was also proposed by Kajal.