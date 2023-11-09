Bharatnatyam workshop at KV, Dharamsala Cantt

A Bharatnatyam dance workshop was organised by ‘Routes 2 Roots’ at the school. The programme started with lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Earlier, the Chief guest was given a green welcome by the Principal. ‘Routes 2 Roots’ is a non-profit NGO engaged in cultural exchange programmes in India and abroad since 2004. An impressive Bharatnatyam presentation was given by artiste Dr Priyambada Tiwari Pondiyal. She introduced the students to the dance form, its origin, gharana and development, etc. Principal Pushpa Sharma congratulated the institution for protecting the cultural heritage of our country and motivated the students to develop interest in art and literature.
