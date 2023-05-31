Bharti Vidyapeeth School, Baijnath

The school has yet another reason to be proud of its brilliant students. Kashish, a student from the prestigious institution, has secured the 7th position in the state in the HPBOSE Matric examination. This accomplishment is a remarkable achievement for the talented student, who has undoubtedly worked hard to reach this milestone. Kashish's dedication to her studies is evident in her exceptional performance, which has earned her recognition throughout the state. Her success is a testament to the quality of education that Bharti Vidyapeeth provides and the extensive support it offers to its students. The faculty and staff are overjoyed at this victory.
