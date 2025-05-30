Bhartiya Bhasha Summer Camp starts at Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The Bhartiya Bhasha Summer Camp, launched under the initiative of the Union Ministry of Education, began on a promising note at the school. On the first day, students were introduced to Sanskrit, where they learnt how to introduce themselves, the names of the days in a week, basic gender distinctions, and the correct use of punctuation in the language. The enriching session, led by Dr Neerja, PhD, aimed at promoting multilingualism among school students in a joyful and engaging manner. It encouraged them to learn one more Indian language of their choice, other than their mother tongue, and helped them develop basic conversational skills in Sanskrit. The experience enabled students to appreciate the linguistic and cultural unity of India and fostered a sense of mutual respect, cultural appreciation, and national integration through language learning. The day concluded with students showing great enthusiasm and curiosity for the upcoming sessions of the camp.

