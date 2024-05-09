Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantonment

International Labour Day was celebrated at the school. To commemorate the occasion, a special assembly was conducted by Nehru House. The event was organised to teach students to respect the people who work for them. Various activities, like speech on the importance of day, skit enlightening the valuable contribution of labourers to our society and their vital role in the growing economy of the country, were organised. At the end, Principal Munish Jain felicitated the working class for their tireless efforts and said, “We all must learn to respect and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the working class.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala