Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt

Janmashtami was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm at the school. A vibrant and colourful programme, showcasing Lord Krishna's Iife and teachings through shlokas, songs and dances, was organised. The stage was conducted by Vanshika and Revati. Activities like inter-house flower arrangement competition for Class IX to XII and 'handi' decoration for Class VI to VIII were organised. Principal Munish Jain narrated a story of Lord Krishna and Balram with a message of 'taking obstacles as opportunities in life'.
