Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt

The school organised the investiture ceremony of the newly appointed students' council for the session 2022-23. The ceremony began with the introduction of the council members by Rashmi Gupta and Manju Sharma. Paras and Manan were appointed head boy and vice-head boy, respectively. Janvi and Shrishti were appointed head girl and vice-head girl, respectively. Students' council took an oath of carrying out their duties with integrity, faith, excellence and for the betterment of the institution. They were conferred with badges and sashes by Principal Munish Jain.
