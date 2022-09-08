Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt

The Teacher’s Day programme at the school started with the speech of Principal Munish Jain ,who congratulated teachers and also advised them to keep honing their teaching skills. After that five teachers — Anju Gupta, Anupam Chada, Durgesh, Mukesh Mehta, R.K Aggarwal and Anita Bhardwaj were were honoured by the Rotary Club and Bharat Vikas Parishad of Ambala Cantt, respectively. Stage was conducted by Ashu Sharma. Priti Molasi, Richa Aggarwal and Shweta sang melodious songs. Shubhra and Amrit Rana shared their past experiences in a humorous way. The programme concluded with an impressive poetry presented by Mamta Sharma.