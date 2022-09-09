Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt

A “Guru Vandana, Chhatra Abhinandan” programme was organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Vivek Shakha, Ambala Cantt, at the school. Representatives of Bharat Vikas Parishad visited the school to express gratitude to teachers and congratulate the meritorious students. The programme started with the welcome of the guests — president Sushma, state organising secretary Suresh Sharma, district coordinator Kanwaljeet Bhanot and senior member Anil Kapila — by school Principal, Munish Jain and Rashmi Gupta. The aim of the programme was to reignite teacher-student relationship and inculcate humbleness among children. The representatives of BVP honoured Anita Bhardwaj as the best teacher and Avneet Kaur (XI) got the best student award for academic performance during the session 2021-22.