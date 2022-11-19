Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt.

A talent hunt programme was organised at the school on the occasion of Children’s Day. Students of Nursery to Class VIII showcased their talent in different fields such as dancing, singing, poetry recitation, acting, instrumental music etc. A fancy-dress performance was also held by the tiny tots through which they spread important messagesabout saving earth, trees, girl child, avoiding junk food etc., on the social media. The programme began with a speech by Amandeep who highlighted the crux of Children’s Day. The stage was conducted by Ashu Sharma, Manvi and Mahi. Prizes were also given to the winners of various inter and intra house activities held in school. In the end, Principal Munish Jain congratulated students on and advised them to work on 5Ds — Desire, Discipline, Devotion, Dedication and Determination to open the portals of their destiny.