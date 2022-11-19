Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt.

A talent hunt programme was organised at the school on the occasion of Children’s Day. Students of Nursery to Class VIII showcased their talent in different fields such as dancing, singing, poetry recitation, acting, instrumental music etc. A fancy-dress performance was also held by the tiny tots through which they spread important messagesabout saving earth, trees, girl child, avoiding junk food etc., on the social media. The programme began with a speech by Amandeep who highlighted the crux of Children’s Day. The stage was conducted by Ashu Sharma, Manvi and Mahi. Prizes were also given to the winners of various inter and intra house activities held in school. In the end, Principal Munish Jain congratulated students on and advised them to work on 5Ds — Desire, Discipline, Devotion, Dedication and Determination to open the portals of their destiny.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him