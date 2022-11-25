Bhartiya Public School Ambala Cantt

An interactive session was organised by Ambala College of Engineering, Mithapur, on the topic 'Crucial role of Engineering played during Covid-19' for the students of non-medical and medical stream. Dr Ashawant Gupta, Director of ACE, was the spokesperson. He enlightened the students about the prospect and types of engineering through an effective power point presentation. Pawan Kumar Soni proposed vote of thanks on behalf of ACE. The Chairman of the school A.D Gandhi and Rashmi Gupta (Activity Co-ordinator), were also present on the occasion. The stage was conducted by Mamta Sharma. The Principal, Munish Jain thanked the spokespersons from ACE for an informative session.