Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt

The school celebrated the Annual Sports Day with gusto. Dr Desh Bandhu, President of Shri Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha (Punjab) and former Principal of SD College, was the chief guest. Chairman AD Gandhi, SD Sabha President Prof Tara Chand, Vice-President Sandeep Aggarwal, General Secretary Sudhir Windlass, Joint Secretary Sanjay Gupta and Cashier Ashok Singla were present on the occasion. The event commenced with lighting of the lamp. Thereafter, students presented scintillating Saraswati Vandana. Students showcased band and march-past which was followed by an oath-taking ceremony, mass PT and aerobics drill. Students mesmerised the audience with energetic performances like judo, fencing, boxing, gymnastics, yoga, karate etc. The Chairman advised everyone to participate in the field of sports. Principal Munish Jain shared the achievements of the school for the academic year in his annual report. This was followed by a prize distribution ceremony and honouring of alumni for their sports achievements. The chief guest in his address congratulated the students for putting up a great show. Rashmi Gupta proposed the vote of thanks.