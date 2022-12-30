Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt

The school organised "Maths Week" celebrations. On the occasion of "National Mathematics Day" which is celebrated every year to pay tribute and commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, the closing ceremony was organized with fervour. The programme started with a mathematical activity Rubik's Cube Competition by the children. A marvellous powerpoint presentation was shown to enlighten spectators about the life and achievements of Ramanujan and other mathematicians. Besides, a group song, "Maths is a game of numbers" and a skit based on the importance of Mathematics, speech were also presented. An array of activities and competitions were held like poster making based on "Mathematics Everywhere", clay modelling, 3D geometry, different types of fractions under abacus and fraction. The key attractions were Vedic Mathematics workshop conducted by Resource Person Gauri Vandana (PGT Mathematics) and a seminar conducted by Dr Rajesh Joshi, Professor of Mathematics at DAV University, Jalandhar.