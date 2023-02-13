A yajna was organised at Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt, for students of Classes X and XII to pray for their good performance in the board examinations. The Principal gave her best wishes to the students for their upcoming examinations and bright future. The programme concluded with the distribution of prasad among students and staff members.
