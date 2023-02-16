Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt

Staff and students of Class XI bade farewell to the outgoing batch of Class XII. The event kicked off with the welcome of Class XII students, followed by an enthralling cultural programme, including songs, dances, speeches and a skit. A round of games was also organised. On the basis of confidence, talent and intelligence, titles were conferred on outgoing students and mementos were also presented on the occasion. Manya Bahl, Rahul, Bhumi Aggarwal, Sukrit Anand were adjuged Miss and Master BPS and Miss and Master Personality, respectively. The Student of the Year, Scholar of the Year and Miss Punctuality titles were bagged by Manya Bahl, Aaditya Kumar and Shruti Sharma, respectively. Principal Munish Jain extended his best wishes to the outgoing batch.
