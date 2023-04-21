Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt

A "Blessing Ceremony" was organised on the premises of the school. The programme was initiated by presenting a bouquet to the chief guest, the chairman of the school, AD Gandhi (CA) and chanting of Gayatri Mantra by students. Aaditya of Class IV recited "Shiv Tandav Stotram". The aim of the programme was to felicitate 88 academic toppers of classes nursery to IX and XI along with their parents (of session 2022-23) for coming first, second and third in their respective classes and Aditya of Class IV for getting gold medal in national Taekwondo championship. The programme concluded with the national anthem.
