Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt

On the last day of the 15-day “Haryanvi Folk Dance Workshop”, a grand concluding ceremony was organised at the school. The objective of the workshop was to keep the art and culture of Haryana alive. The programme was conducted by Ashu Sharma, Sonali and Manju Sharma. It commenced with the Principal Munish Jain and the Coordinator,Mamta Sharma presenting bouquets to the chief guest AD Gandhi, the Chairman of the school. Director of Ambala Division of Haryana Kala Parishad Nagendra Sharma and member of Haryana Kala Parishad, Pitta Ram were special guests on the occasion. A special cultural programme was organised on this occasion. A solo presentation by Pari on “Urja Papiha Vaari” enthralled the audience. The drama presented by Anshika and Nidhi won the hearts of the audience.