Bhartiya Vidya Mandir commemorates Kargil Vijay Divas

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, commemorated Kargil Vijay Divas, paying tribute to the brave heroes of the Kargil war. The programme honoured the indomitable courage, unwavering valour and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who safeguard the nation's honour. The celebration commenced with an inspiring student talk by Ridhima of Class VI, who eloquently highlighted the significance of the day and recalled the extraordinary bravery of the nation's gallant warriors. Bhumi of Class VI presented a heartfelt patriotic poem that filled the atmosphere with pride and gratitude. The programme was further enriched by a vibrant patriotic dance performance and a soulful musical tribute by the students of Class VI, expressing the nation's enduring respect for the martyrs of the Kargil War. Principal Pawan Sood encouraged them to uphold the values of courage, discipline, patriotism and selfless service, and to strive to become responsible citizens committed to the progress and security of the country.

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