Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School, Sector 39, Ludhiana

The investiture ceremony of the school was held with the motto to equip the students with the sense of responsibility and duty. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the auspicious lamp followed by the soulful rendition of the school prayer. All members of the students’ council took an oath and pledged to carry out the duties assigned to them with utmost sincerity and efficiency. Head boy of the school Nitpreet Singh of Class XII (Commerce), head girl Lagan of Class XI (Commerce) and other members of the students’ council expressed their gratitude to the school for believing in them and also pledged to keep the school flag flying high. All were conferred with badges and sashes. Principal Upasna Modgil, in her address, congratulated the members and advised them to inculcate punctuality, discipline and determination.
