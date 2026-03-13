DT
Bhavan, Panchkula, hosted trials for FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup

Bhavan, Panchkula, hosted trials for FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:00 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, hosted the trials for the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in collaboration with the Chandigarh Gymnastics Association as part of the selection process for the upcoming World Cup to be held in Burgas, Bulgaria. The event saw participation from 13 teams, with gymnasts demonstrating exceptional balance, coordination and athletic skill. Principal Gulshan Kaur graced the occasion as the chief guest and encouraged the participants. The trials were conducted in the presence of members of the gymnastics fraternity, including Kalpana Debnath, GS Bawa, KR Sharma. N Sashi, Secretary of the Association and Deepak Chaudhary, President of the Association, were also present. The Principal expressed gratitude to the Gymnastics Federation of India and the Chandigarh Gymnastics Association for their support in successfully organising the trials.

