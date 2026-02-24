DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya celebrates Annual Parents’ Day

Bhavan Vidyalaya celebrates Annual Parents’ Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, came alive with joy, colour, and youthful exuberance as it celebrated its Annual Parents’ Day for Toddlers and Pre-Nursery, presenting a delightful showcase of confidence, creativity, and expressive abilities of its youngest learners. The event featured two thoughtfully curated thematic presentations — Tiny Jungle Footprints for the Toddlers and Dreamland Trails: A Journey of Little Dreamers for the Pre-Nursery students. Each segment offered a vibrant reflection of the children’s imagination and enthusiasm, creating moments that were both heart-warming and captivating. The morning session unfolded as an animated jungle adventure, brought to life through lively enactments, rhythmic movements, and spirited dance performances. The tiny participants charmed the audience with their delightful expressions and emerging stage confidence, earning warm appreciation from parents and guests. The Pre-Nursery presentation in the afternoon transported the gathering into an enchanting world of dreams and wonder. Through colourful choreography, melodious music, and engaging performances, the young learners expressed themselves with remarkable poise and creativity, leaving the spectators thoroughly enthralled. In her address, Principal Inderpreet Kaur thanked the parents for reposing their faith in the school, appreciated the confident performances of the students, and commended the dedicated efforts of the teachers in nurturing creativity, self-expression, and holistic development from an early age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts