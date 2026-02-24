Bhavan Vidyalaya celebrates Annual Parents’ Day

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, came alive with joy, colour, and youthful exuberance as it celebrated its Annual Parents’ Day for Toddlers and Pre-Nursery, presenting a delightful showcase of confidence, creativity, and expressive abilities of its youngest learners. The event featured two thoughtfully curated thematic presentations — Tiny Jungle Footprints for the Toddlers and Dreamland Trails: A Journey of Little Dreamers for the Pre-Nursery students. Each segment offered a vibrant reflection of the children’s imagination and enthusiasm, creating moments that were both heart-warming and captivating. The morning session unfolded as an animated jungle adventure, brought to life through lively enactments, rhythmic movements, and spirited dance performances. The tiny participants charmed the audience with their delightful expressions and emerging stage confidence, earning warm appreciation from parents and guests. The Pre-Nursery presentation in the afternoon transported the gathering into an enchanting world of dreams and wonder. Through colourful choreography, melodious music, and engaging performances, the young learners expressed themselves with remarkable poise and creativity, leaving the spectators thoroughly enthralled. In her address, Principal Inderpreet Kaur thanked the parents for reposing their faith in the school, appreciated the confident performances of the students, and commended the dedicated efforts of the teachers in nurturing creativity, self-expression, and holistic development from an early age.

