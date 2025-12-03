DT
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya celebrates National Library Week

Bhavan Vidyalaya celebrates National Library Week

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, celebrated National Library Week with a vibrant array of activities. Classes I and II enjoyed a warm "Sharing Day," confidently speaking about their favourite book characters and taking part in an engaging story-based quiz. Students of classes III to V created colourful bookmarks, while classes VI to VIII designed imaginative book jackets, blending creativity with thoughtful interpretation. A key highlight was the special assembly honouring Bhavan's young authors who published their own books in 2025. Adding to the pride, the school collaborated with TS Central State Library, Chandigarh, during its National Library Week-cum-Children's Day events. In the Dress-Up as a Story Character contest, Dhairya of Class IV won the first prize, while Rinayra of the same class secured the third prize. The Cyclothon for Class IX brought further glory with Jazleen winning first prize and Jyotiraj earning a consolation prize. In the Poster Making competition, Aashrita (Class V) and Pearl (Class VI) were awarded participation certificates. Adding to the week's enriching experiences, the students of classes IX and X undertook an educational visit to Panjab University. They explored the AC Joshi Library, where they engaged with a wide range of academic resources, understood library functioning, and developed a deeper appreciation for reading and research. The visit also included a rare opportunity to witness advanced nuclear science research at the Cyclotron, Department of Physics, where students interacted with experts, learned about the functioning of the cyclotron and observed real-time applications of physics concepts.

