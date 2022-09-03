Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The Interact Club of the school organised installation ceremony for the new office-bearers of 2022- 23 at the school auditorium recently. Vinod Kapoor, president, Chandigarh Rotary Club, was the guest of honour on the occasion. Other distinguished guests included RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Madhukar Malhotra, Secretary, Bhavan Chandigarh Kendra. Principal, New Chandigarh Branch, Inderpreet Kaur, Principal, Junior School, Soma Mukhopadhay and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal also graced the occasion. The event began with a prayer by the school choir, followed by presentation of annual report of the club activities for the year 2021-22 by the outgoing president Khushi Sheoran. The new president of the BVC Interact Club, Gurmanpreet Singh, introduced his team and took an oath to work diligently and take the Interact Club to greater heights.