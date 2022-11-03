Students of the Special Cell of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, had a splendid day out at Chail this October as part of their Diwali break. The enthusiastic kids spent a night out at a jungle resort in Chail and enjoyed camping and activities like tug-of- war, musical chair, archery, lemon and spoon race, and other fun filled activities. The children rang in pre Diwali festivities with DJ and bonfire. On their way back the students also got the opportunity to visit the Kali Mata Tibba.
