Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

A reunion of the 1992 batch of special cell students was held on November 27 to commemorate World Disability Day. This remarkable occasion, put together by Bhavan's Old Students' Society (BOSS), brought together 63 students of the 1992 batch, who were amongst the 150 attendees of the celebration. Director (Edu) & Sr Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal graced the occasion as the guests of honour. Students engaged in incessant conversations with each other and the event was filled with revelry and laughter. The alumni members put up incredible performances that included song, dance and foot-tapping numbers with a DJ. Teachers were overjoyed to see the happiness and cheer in the eyes of the children. A sumptuous lunch brought the event to a close. The Senior Principal expressed her gratitude to the alumni and their families for sparing their time and making the event a huge success.