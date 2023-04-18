Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The induction ceremony of the senior cabinet was held at the school. The ceremony took place at a special assembly, where Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal conferred the newly appointed cabinet members with their badges. Guneet Singh and Kritvee Sharma of Class XII took over as Captains, while Animesh Dewan and Kavleen Kaur of Class XII were appointed Vice-Captains. The appointed Cabinets members took the pledge to carry out their duties with sincerity and efficiency.The cabinet is an integral part of the school and comprises of a well- knit team of students from Class XII chosen by the Principal and the teachers. They are assigned a wide spectrum of duties and responsibilities, including maintaining discipline in the school, taking the lead in organising various events and setting an example for the other students to emulate.
