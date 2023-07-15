Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The Bhavan’s Old Students’ Society (BOSS) hosted its annual blood donation camp earlier this week. The event was jointly organised with Peddlers, Sector-35, Chandigarh, and witnessed an overwhelming response from donors. A team of doctors from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) played a vital role in coordinating the camp. Vipul Dua, a senior member of BOSS, spearheaded the coordination of the event, along with BOSS president Richa Gupta, and other team members. As many as 50 units of blood were collected. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora, Principal, New Chandigarh school, Inderpreet, Principal, Junior School, Kunika Sharma, Vice-Principal, Bhavan, Chandigarh, Suparna Bansal, and Vice-Principal, New Chandigarh, Ramneek Kaur, were present. The teachers enthusiastically supported the event and commended the alumni for their unwavering commitment to supporting social causes.