Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Three meritorious students of the school came out with flying colours in the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO)the results for which were declared lastweek. Abhinav Khetan of Class X, Eivaksh Aggarwal of Class XI and Vedant Saini of Class XII have qualified INMO and been selected for the Indian Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp (IMOTC).They are the only students from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh Region to clear INMO this year. Vineeta Arora, Director (Edu)-cum-Senior Principal, congratulated the students.

