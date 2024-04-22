Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The induction ceremony of the Senior Cabinet was held at the school. Vineeta Arora, Director (Edu)-cum-Senior Principal, and Suparna Bansal, Vice-Principal conferred the newly appointed Cabinet members with badges. Arushi Ahuja and Narayani Khanna took over as Captains, while Kriti Markanday and Kanish Garg were appointed Vice-Captains. The newly elected Cabinet members pledged to fulfil their duties with dedication and effectiveness. The Cabinet, comprising a cohesive team of Class XII students, selected by the Principal and teachers, is an integral of the school. They are assigned with a broad array of duties and responsibilities, which include maintaining discipline, taking the lead in organising various events, and modelling exemplary behaviour for their juniors and peers. The inducted Cabinet members expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to serve diligently throughout the academic year.

