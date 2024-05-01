Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The Interact Club organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the PGI on the day of the first parent-teacher meeting of the session. The enthusiastic teachers and parents came forward in great numbers to donate blood. A team of doctors from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) played a pivotal role in conducting the blood donation camp. As many as 43 units of blood were collected. This annual blood donation initiative is a part of Bhavan’s commitment aimed at supporting the community. The event was inaugurated by the Director (Education)-cum-Senior Principal Vineeta Arora. The occasion was also graced by Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal and other dignitaries.

