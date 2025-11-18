DT
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh celebrates excellence at Annual Athletic Meet 2025

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh celebrates excellence at Annual Athletic Meet 2025

Events

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:31 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
The sprawling grounds of the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh, came alive with energy and excitement as Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, hosted its Annual Athletic Meet 2025 on November 14-15. The two-day event commenced on an inspiring note with the Director Education-cum-Sr Principal, Vineeta Arora , declaring the meet open by releasing a bunch of colourful balloons. The School Captain, Ayera Kathuria led the participants in taking the solemn oath, reaffirming their commitment to fairness, dedication, and true sportsmanship. Each event showcased the determination and competitive zeal of the young athletes, from the electrifying sprints and relay races to the power-packed performances in long jump, discus throw, and shot put. The tug-of-war drew thunderous applause as teams battled it out with precision, strategy and strength.

Teachers enthusiastically participated in light-hearted events such as the relay race, lemon and spoon race and skipping race, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and laughter that transcended age and roles. The meet concluded with the prize distribution ceremony, where the winners were honoured with medals and certificates amid grand celebrations and warm appreciation.

The following students were recognised as the Best Athletes of the meet:

  1. Classes X–XII
    • Girls: Ira Chadha XI A2
    • Boys: Aaryan Dhawan XII A2 and Shaurya Gupta XII C3
  2. Classes VIII–IX
    • Girls: Divnoor Kaur VIII C and Aditi Sharda IX D
    • Boys: Anirudh Bali IX C
  3. Classes VI–VII
    • Girls: Shrejal Goyat VI C
    • Boys: Panav Gandotra VI C
