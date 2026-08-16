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Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, celebrates Independence Day with fervour

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, celebrates Independence Day with fervour

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:46 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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The school resonated with patriotic grandeur and pride as the school marked the 80th Independence Day with great fervour. The school campus was decorated in vibrant shades of saffron, white and green, reflecting the journey to freedom, the sacrifices of national heroes and hope for a bright and prosperous future.  The programme commenced with the singing of the National Song Vande Mataram followed by the ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag by the Director (Education)-cum-Senior Principal Vineeta Arora after which the National Anthem was sung. The soulful chanting of the Gayatri Mantra created a serene and reverent tone for the day’s proceedings. This was followed by the solemn recitation of the national pledge, reaffirming the collective commitment to upholding the values of integrity, unity and secularism. Thereafter, the school choir added to the spirit of patriotism with a stirring medley of patriotic songs, captivating the audience with their high-spirited performance. An engaging quiz on India’s historic milestones, democratic ideals, and contemporary achievements tested the students’ knowledge and brought in an enriching intellectual dimension to the celebrations. This was succeeded by the prize distribution ceremony, where outstanding students were felicitated for their exceptional achievements and excellence across various events and competitions. Vineeta Arora, in her address, emphasised the profound responsibility entrusted to the youth in shaping the nation’s future. She underscored that independence is not merely a historical milestone to be commemorated, but a living legacy that calls for responsible citizenship, moral courage, and a steadfast commitment to inclusive progress. The programme culminated on a poignant note with the mass singing of “Saare Jahan Se Achcha,” as the students’ voices came together in an expression of collective honour, patriotism and love for the motherland.

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