Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, celebrates National Sports Day

The Sports Department of the school celebrated National Sports Day to mark the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The morning assembly was a remarkable display of patriotism, sportsmanship, and knowledge-sharing as it kicked off with the recitation of a pledge to promote the spirit of athleticism among students. Asmi Saini, delivered an informative and inspiring speech on the significance of National Sports Day, paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. This was followed by another speech by Khushi Sheron of Class X. Her speech emphasized the importance of sportsmanship and the role it plays in shaping a nation’s character. The assembly concluded with a burst of energy as a sports quiz was conducted in a series of rounds. The winners were congratulated and given prizes.

#Hockey