Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, hosts students' delegation from Knoxville, USA

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, received a delegation of ten students and three educators from The Webb School, Knoxville, USA as part of the Students Exchange Programme organised in collaboration with Rotary International, Chandigarh.

Interaction with the students of the Special Cell.

As the students spent three action-packed days living with host-families of Bhavanites, engaging in wide-ranging activities and absorbing the Indian culture and way of life, they had a truly immersive experience. This is the school's second visit to Bhavan Chandigarh. Students had earlier visited BVC during a cultural exchange programme organised in 2019.

The delegation was accorded a warm welcome by Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal at the school and guided by students and teachers, the exchange students went on a city tour. On October 10, students participated in a meditation session held in classrooms. They then attended classes in a subject of their choice. This was followed by a visit to the library and an interaction with the students of the Special Cell.

A bhangra workshop organised by students of Class XII had everyone participating with abounding enthusiasm.

The squad witnessed a special assembly with gatka and bhangra performance on Day 3 after which they proceeded to engage in subject classes with their host students. Along with subjects of their choice, all visiting students were given basic lessons in Indian Classical Music and Hindi. A diya-making workshop and a mehndi session organised by students brought them together, providing opportunities to share and intermingle without the boundaries of nationalities, race and colour.

On the last day of their visit the students visited the Junior School, Sector 33 and interacted with the students and teachers there. Student Exchange Programmes such as these go a long way in bringing the two countries closer and broadening the horizons of students by exposing them to various cultures from different corners of the world.