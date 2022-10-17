Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chd

Five teachers from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, were felicitated with the Awards of Excellence by The International Institute of Hotel Management, in association with International Hospitality Council, London, as a part of the IIHM Teachers Initiative. These awards celebrate the resilient spirit of the teachers that guides them to educate learners in the most challenging of situations. Neeta Malhotra, PGT Physics, Sushma Pandhi, PGT Math, Ritu Tandon, TGT Science, Rimple Kakkar, TGT Computer Science and Meenakshi Hari, PRT Junior Wing won awards for their glorious service to the institution over the years. IIHM Teachers’ Day Awards is an initiative by of International Institute of Hotel Management. This year, in association with International Hospitality Council (IHC), London, the institute celebrated the work of the teachers and educationists, who have made sure that the flame of knowledge carried on despite all the challenges. Senior Principal and Director (Edu) Vineeta Arora lauded the contribution of teachers.
