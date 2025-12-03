DT
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya hosts CBSE workshops

Bhavan Vidyalaya hosts CBSE workshops

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, hosted two one-day CBSE workshops on the "National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023". The workshops were facilitated by a team of distinguished resource persons -Vega Sharma, Ravi Sharma, Anupama Sharma and Harpreet Singh - all highly regarded professionals known for their extensive experience and contributions to the field of education. Collectively, the resource persons provided comprehensive insights into the vision, structure and pedagogical priorities of NCF-SE 2023. Teachers actively engaged in discussions, collaborative group work and reflective activities aimed at aligning classroom practices with NCF-SE recommendations. The interactive sessions enabled deeper understanding of curriculum integration, assessment reforms and innovative pedagogical approaches. Principal Gulshan Kaur highlighted the transformative potential of NCF in nurturing creativity, critical thinking, communication and problem-solving skills among students. She encouraged teachers to adopt forward-looking pedagogies that support the development of confident, competent and holistic learners.

