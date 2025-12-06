Bhavan Vidyalaya hosts Gita Jayanti Mahotsav

The three-day Gita Jayanti Mahotsav was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. Students actively participated in the event. The celebration commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal Gulshan Kaur. The programme was conducted by the teachers of the Sanskrit Department. Students presented Gita shloka recitations on stage. In addition to this, they showcased skits, poster-making activities, quizzes and various presentations related to the teachings of the Gita. Senior Sanskrit teacher, Shyam Chandra Mishra, also explained the deeper meanings and essence of the Gita. Addressing the students, Principal Gulshan Kaur emphasised that the teachings of the Gita are not meant merely to be heard, but to be adopted in one's life. The programme concluded with the Gita Aarti, followed by the distribution of prasada. The event was conducted successfully and concluded on a positive and devotional note.

