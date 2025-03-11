DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school hosted its Annual Parents’ Day, a spectacular celebration of creativity and talent by the Nursery and Kindergarten students. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising wisdom and positivity. Inderpreet Kaur welcomed chief guest Vineeta...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school hosted its Annual Parents’ Day, a spectacular celebration of creativity and talent by the Nursery and Kindergarten students. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising wisdom and positivity. Inderpreet Kaur welcomed chief guest Vineeta Arora, Director (Education)-cum-Senior Principal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, along with Kunika Sharma, Principal of the school’s Junior Wing, and other dignitaries. Nursery students mesmerised the audience with ‘The Magical Kingdom’, an enchanting showcase that brought beloved Disney characters to life. Performances included Mickey and Minnie’s playful dance, Cinderella’s elegant ballroom performance, Aladdin’s magical adventures in Agrabah, and a lively Jungle Dance capturing the spirit of the wild. The audience was enthralled by The Little Mermaid’s graceful underwater world, brought to life through mesmerising dance sequences. Through performances such as the Angel Dance, the Garden Dance, and the Butterfly Dance, the children depicted the revival of a wilting paradise, emphasising the importance of nurturing nature and human connections. Their acts beautifully conveyed the message that just as kindness brings joy, caring for the environment ensures its flourishing. In her address, Vineeta Arora commended the students for their captivating performances and the teachers for their dedication in bringing out the best in each child.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper