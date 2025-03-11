Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school hosted its Annual Parents’ Day, a spectacular celebration of creativity and talent by the Nursery and Kindergarten students. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising wisdom and positivity. Inderpreet Kaur welcomed chief guest Vineeta Arora, Director (Education)-cum-Senior Principal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, along with Kunika Sharma, Principal of the school’s Junior Wing, and other dignitaries. Nursery students mesmerised the audience with ‘The Magical Kingdom’, an enchanting showcase that brought beloved Disney characters to life. Performances included Mickey and Minnie’s playful dance, Cinderella’s elegant ballroom performance, Aladdin’s magical adventures in Agrabah, and a lively Jungle Dance capturing the spirit of the wild. The audience was enthralled by The Little Mermaid’s graceful underwater world, brought to life through mesmerising dance sequences. Through performances such as the Angel Dance, the Garden Dance, and the Butterfly Dance, the children depicted the revival of a wilting paradise, emphasising the importance of nurturing nature and human connections. Their acts beautifully conveyed the message that just as kindness brings joy, caring for the environment ensures its flourishing. In her address, Vineeta Arora commended the students for their captivating performances and the teachers for their dedication in bringing out the best in each child.