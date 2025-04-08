DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
The school organised educational trips to Bird Park, Chandigarh for classes I and II. The visit gave young learners a chance to observe a variety of bird species, including African lovebirds, budgerigars, swans, wood ducks, and golden pheasants. The vibrant colours and unique features of these birds fascinated the children, making it an exciting and educational experience. Amid lush greenery and well-maintained enclosures, students observed the birds closely while learning about their habitats and adaptations. They also gained an understanding of the importance of conservation and responsible birdwatching. The interactive experience deepened their appreciation for nature. This enriching trip combined fun and learning, creating lasting memories for the students. Experiences like these spark curiosity and nurture environmental awareness in young minds.

